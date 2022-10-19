New twist in the case of slain IEBC official as key evidence is recovered





Investigations into the death of Mr. Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, the slain Embakasi East Returning Officer whose body was found on August 15, dumped at Kilombero Forest in Oloitoktok, has taken a different twist.

Nairobi News has established that four people used the phone during the period that Musyoka was reported missing and eventually found murdered.

The four have been nabbed and are currently being held at Embakasi Police Station as they assist the police with the investigations.

Also read: Karen Nyamu blasts fans suggesting Samidoh get a paternity test

A detective privy to the ongoing investigations on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, said that the four were arrested in different parts of the city before they were picked up by a team of sleuths who took them to Embakasi Police Station.

“The four allegedly sold the gadget to a woman living in Kisii who has been using it since the IEBC official went missing,” the sleuth told Nairobi News.

“Detectives have been trying to trace the whereabouts of the gadget after they realised that it was in use,” the sleuth, who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media, added.

The four suspects were first lured to a central point by detectives after they arrested the woman who had been using the mobile phone.

Also read: Prison break: 5 Eritrean nationals escape from Embakasi Police Station

Then, the woman reached out to the person who sold the phone to him. He told detectives how he was handed the gadget by a man he knew so well.

The detective said that the first person who picked up the phone said that he had collected it in Umoja and it was damaged.

The four spent the night of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Embakasi Police station before they were arraigned in court.

Currently, plans are underway to have the woman become a witness in the ongoing investigations of the brutal murder of Mr. Musyoka.

Also read: Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out

The death of Mr. Musyoka – who worked with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) – attracted condemnation from the organisation’s chairman Mr. Wafula Chebukati.

He asked the police to speed up the investigations and ensure that the killers were brought to book.

A few days after he was murdered, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino and his main opponent Francis Mureithi accused each other of knowing what transpired in the murder of the IEBC official.

Mr. Mureithi, who ran on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, sensationally claimed that Mr. Owino could have been behind Mr. Musyoka’s murder.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

Mr. Mureithi further claimed that key witnesses had already raised concerns that they were being threatened.

A day later, Mr. Owino, serving a second term in Parliament, categorically stated that he had nothing to do with the murder of Mt Musyoka.

The political leader wondered why he could be interested in ending the life of Mr. Musyoka, yet it was clear that he was the one who had won the elections.

“He disappeared moments before he could declare who had won the elections. At the time, it was already clear that I had won the elections against my unworthy opponent Mr. Mureithi.

When someone dies, the first question is who will benefit from the death of this person?” the MP said.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

Mr. Owino, a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), was declared the winner of the Embakasi East parliamentary seat with 53,195 votes against Mr. Mureithi’s 26,699 votes.

Two days before he was reported missing, Mr. Musyoka had indicated to a close family member that he feared for his life just a few days before he was reported missing.

Mr. Nicholas Musyoka, his cousin, told the media that he had communicated with the deceased, who informed him that all was not well and he was planning to go into hiding.

“When I last spoke to him he expressed fear for his life saying he needed somewhere to go into hiding. I figured things were not okay for him,” Mr. Musyoka said.

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised