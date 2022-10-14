New twist in tycoon Tob Cohen’s murder case

Lawyer Philip Murgor (right) with Sarah Wairimu Cohen wife of the late Tob Cohen. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Lawyer Phillip Murgor has called for fresh investigations into the murder of Danish billionaire Tob Cohen.

This is following revelations that former DCI boss George Kinoti may have forced a detective to implicate Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai in the murder.

Mr Murgor says that by implicating Mr Kantai, chances are that the DCI may also have implicated his client Sarah Wairimu Cohen, the widow of the late Cohen.

They also want Mr Kinoti investigated and prosecuted over claims that he may have fabricated evidence in the case.

Four years after the murder of Cohen, there is still no justice in sight.

Before anyone knew he was dead on July 20, 2019, at around 2 pm Cohen disappeared.

But that was before two letters, dated July 20, 2019, purporting to withdraw both the divorce and assault case were sent to his lawyers.

Then the rumours began.

His workers said he had left the house on the day he disappeared while his wife maintained he had left the country to catch a break.

A two-month search for his body eventually ended on September 13, 2019, at Cohen’s home in Kitisuru after DCI George Kinoti led detectives to a septic tank in the compound.

