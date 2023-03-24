New twist to Joseph Kubende’s puzzling death





Police in Kasarani Sub-County now say the late Joseph Kubende was alone in the house when he fell to his death from an apartment in Roysambu estate. Mr Kubende died while in a friend’s house in Roysambu, Nairobi County.

In a police report, a man identified as Mr Jonathan Ochako who is a resident of GM Apartments along Lumumba Drive said the deceased fell from the fourth floor of the building.

“He reported that one Joseph Kubende, 42, had fallen from the fourth floor house number E2 through the balcony to the ground and he was unconscious,” the police said in the report.

It is then that regular police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene and established that the injured was alone in the house at the time the incident took place.

Police said Kubende had gone to Roysambu, Kasarani Sub-County to visit his cousin known as Mr Justus Misika Wanyama.

“He arrived at the house of his cousin a week ago and he was heading to the United States of America (USA) where he resides and works,” the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was first rushed to the Jesse Kay Hospital along Lumumba Drive by good Samaritans and was later referred to Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he died.

A close friend of the deceased by the name Mr Misiko was the first to update the public of the death on Facebook.

“Friends, after consultation with family, this is to confirm to you that I have indeed lost a very close friend and brother. I have witnessed Mr Joseph Kubende breath his last, we are at Radiant Hospital in Pangani, we plan to move his remains to KU mortuary. It is unbelieavable, Rest in Peace ndugu,” Mr Misiko’s post read.

The family is currently seeking to transfer his body from Radiant Hospital mortuary to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

