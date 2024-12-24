Newly crowned Kenyan Miss Africa Britain and her mission to save Kenyan ‘boy child’





Newly crowned Kenyan Miss Africa Britain Deborah Mungai says she will focus on empowering the Kenyan boy child during her reign.

Deborah, who is two months into her reign became the first Kenyan to win the title since its inception in 2011 when she was crowned in October.

When the 22-year-old asked her family to support her with £330 (Sh54,000) to enter the competition, she didn’t think she would emerge victorious.

“I honestly didn’t expect to win the pageant. After all, it was my first time in a beauty pageant. I just participated to gain experience because I am into fashion and modeling but I ended up winning,” Deborah told this writer.

Deborah, who moved to the United Kingdom with her family when she was 14, says she feels compelled to do more in the next ten months of her reign with her target being the boy child.

“A lot has been done for the girl child and I feel that the boy child has been neglected and no one is paying attention. That is why in January this year, we will be officially launching my foundation, Good Inspired Generation.”

This foundation, she says, will be the vehicle to fund her project to help the boy child.

“‘ With the launch of the foundation in January 2025 and with the help of Miss Africa GB, we will use the foundation to lobby for funding and donations in the UK and then channel that money back home to help the less privileged and also support the neglected boy child.”

With a proposal already in the pipeline, Deborah, who spent a week in Nairobi doing her mapping before flying back, has set a target of at least 100 less privileged youths benefiting from her charity.

“The charity program through the foundation will be to set up an empowerment center in Kenya. My target is to empower at least 100 beneficiaries through the foundation with business-oriented skills and training that will help them earn money through skilled employment. “