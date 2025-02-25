Newly-wed socialite Hamissa Mobetto okays husband to marry another woman





Newly married Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto says she has no problem with her football player husband marrying a second wife if he wants to.

Mobetto’s extravagant wedding to soccer player Stephanie Aziz Ki made headlines in the Tanzanian entertainment world last week.

Hamisa Aziz Ki, who plays for Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, tied the knot in a beautiful Nikah ceremony held at Nnuur Mosque in Mbweni, Dar es Salaam on Sunday last week. They later held another wedding ceremony in Zanzibar.

The mother of two was secretly dating Bongo Flava star singer Diamond Platnumz while the crooner was in a public relationship with Ugandan-South African socialite Zari Hassan and their relationship resulted in a son.

Mobetto was heavily criticized for ruining Diamond and Zari’s relationship when she went public with the news that she was expecting the singer’s child. When the allegations surfaced, Diamond on numerous occasions denied impregnating Hamisa as he fought so hard to salvage his relationship with Zari.

Hamisa is on record saying that he had hoped that Diamond would marry her at some point, arguing that she had always been by his side and that their relationship had always been a secret one for so many years, even before the other women came into Diamond’s life, including Zari.

In other words, Hamisa had no problem being one of Diamond’s wives, provided he made it official by getting married.

Although it didn’t work out with Diamond, Hamisa has extended the same olive branch to her now husband.

“As long as I am married as the first wife, if my husband ever feels the need to add another wife, I will be ready. I don’t have any problem with him marrying another woman,” Hamissa said in a recent interview.

According to Islamic teachings, it is permissible for a man to marry one, two, three, or four wives, in the sense that he may have this number of wives at one time. It is not permissible for him to have more than four.

For a man to be allowed to have more than one wife, he should treat his wives equally in terms of expenses, clothing, sleeping with them, and other material things under his control.