Ngashville’s mother and brother breakdown during memorial service

Mercy Nganga wife to Nganshville (center) as her friends help her to pay tribute to her late husband. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





The memorial service for gospel artiste Ngashville – real name Anthony Ng’ang’a – is ongoing at the Nairobi Chapel in Ngong Road. The star died while receiving treatment for Typhoid at Coptic Hospital on Sunday, August 21.

At the time of his demise, Ngash ran a pastry shop. His friends and family gave moving tributes of their memories of him.

Ngash’s aunties said, “We will miss your tender heart warming presence and kindness.”

His cousins described him as a “ball of lovable warm energy. We enjoyed the fact that we had a gospel artiste in the family.”

Ngash was also part of a former hiphop crew, Phatmod, they narrated how Ngash’s mother supported their dream.

“We would have our music sessions in his room,” they said.

Ngash mother, Peace Wanjiku Nganga, also paid tribute to her son.

“I am here to celebrate, I am not sad I feel I am in another realm where I know the life of my son did not go for nothing. My son was prayed for by many people here and abroad for his health but God decided to answer take him away.”

She continued, “My golden jewel, Ngash, I loved you at birth and at transition. I saw my son fading into glory and I told him to tell Jesus I love him. We will see you again and our joy no one will take it away.”

Ngash’s brother, Hans Mwai also paid his tribute as tears rolled down his face.

“We also had a WhatsApp group it was just me and him. We used to call each other G. I would call him and tell him Niko down. He was the only one I could call and tell him this.

‘Niaje G uko na kakitu?’ this was the loan code of nipee doo itarudi but pia ujue haitarudi.”

He added, “The thing I would miss the most is when he would tell me “tulia G” you know in our household we were only two. He was the peace and I was the war.”

Hans gave an anecdote of the last precious memory of his brother.

“I remember when I called him to tell him my wife was pregnant. Now, my son will share your birthday because my wife’s due date is your birthday. I pray he gets to have a kind and loving heart like yours. I love you G and I will miss you.”

Ngash will be buried tomorrow in Githunguri, Kiambu.

