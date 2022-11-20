Ngunjiri Wambugu: Supporting Raila’s bid cost us our seats in Mt Kenya

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu in this picture taken on March 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has taken another swipe at Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga saying he is the reason many leaders from Mount Kenya lost their seats.

In a tweet, Mr Wambugu also described Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua as a weak leader who brought very little to the table.

“Supporting Raila Odinga cost many eloquent leaders from Mt Kenya their seats. With their weak running mate @marthakarua who couldn’t even bring 1000 votes. We have no apology. No debt. We move on with President Ruto for two terms,” he tweeted.

Mr Wambugu’s comments come barely a week after he pointed an accusing finger at Mr Odinga for nepotism in nominating his daughter, Winnie Odinga, for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) position.

The former legislator also suggested that he should have been the one to be nominated although he did not spell out the criteria.

“It’s wrong to Azimio and Raila Odinga to nominate his daughter Winnie Odinga to EALA. It’s so sad. Absolutely sad. Am sad. We supported Raila, lost our seats but we are locked out. It’s annoying!!”

Jubilee politicians have lately been threatening to cut ties with Mr Odinga’s ODM party. This was after Jubilee’s nominees were locked out of the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions.

In a press statement, Jubilee MPs accused Azimio leaders in Parliament of short-changing them in the three available slots for the coalition arguing that the three slots were to be shared equally between their party, ODM and Wiper party.

