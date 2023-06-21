NHIF halts CEO recruitment process





The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has suspended its CEO recruitment process, citing a lack of alignment with the Fund’s vision of transformational leadership.

In a statement issued on June 20, Acting CEO Samson Kuhora said the board had unanimously decided to halt the ongoing recruitment process and start a new one.

Kuhora said: “During the recruitment process, the board determined that the results would not be in line with the fund’s vision of transformative leadership. As a result, it was decided to halt the current recruitment process and re-advertise the vacant positions of CEO and six directors on 27 June 2023.”

The process to fill these critical positions began last month when the NHIF advertised the vacancies and called for applications.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Wafula previously announced that the shortlisting process had been completed and that a new CEO was expected to be announced before the end of May.

Acting CEO Kuhora took over on March 14, following the end of former CEO Peter Kamunyo’s tenure in April. Kuhora, who currently heads the benefits design and claims management department at the national insurer, has been leading the organisation on an interim basis during this transitional period.

Michael Kamau, chairman of the NHIF board, announced the decision to suspend the recruitment process in a memo to the fund’s staff. According to the memo, Kamunyo was to go on leave from 14 March.

The NHIF plays a vital role in providing accessible and affordable healthcare to Kenyan citizens. With the recruitment process now on hold, the fund aims to reassess its needs and identify a CEO and board members who can effectively lead the organisation towards its vision of transformational healthcare.

