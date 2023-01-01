NHIF loses bid to insure National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service





The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has lost a bid to provide the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prison Service with medical cover.

Nairobi News has established that Sh8.7 billion tender was won by CIC General Insurance Limited.

The consortium also includes Britam General Insurance Company (K) Ltd and Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya Limited.

NPS Principal Administrative Secretary Bernice Lemedeket said NHIF lost after its quotation was seen as being too high.

It has emerged that in its quotation seeking a renewal of the contract, NHIF offered a figure of Sh9.3 billion.

It is worth noting that for over eight years, NHIF has been covering the officers.

NHIF boss Mr Peter Kamunyo has since ordered that all regional and branch managers issue a communication to healthcare providers that they were no longer having a deal with the police.

“We should all liase and consult as necessary to ensure beneficiaries on ongoing treatment are not inconvenienced,” CEO Kamunyo said in a memo.

By December 30, 2022, all the healthcare providers had been informed of the current state and change of deal with NHIF.

NHIF’s contract with the police expired in September but was extended to December 31, 2022.

It provided coverage for up to five children or legally adopted children from zero to 21 years of age, with children from 22 to 25 years covered if fully dependent on the principal member and enrolled in full-time post-secondary education.

