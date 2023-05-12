Nicah the Queen to walk down the aisle, declares love for Slahver





Popular Kenyan artist and Ofweneke’s ex-Nicah the Queen will soon walk down the aisle.

Her fiancé, DJ Slahver, announced this in a lengthy post on his Instagram, celebrating his future wife and everyone who helped him during their engagement surprise party.

“Nicah, you have been a remarkable girlfriend, sister, aunt, mother, daughter, friend and soon to be wife,” Slahver revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his deep admiration for her.

He added: “I appreciate your presence in my life, my love. Thank you for saying YES after the countless experiences we’ve shared together”.

Slahver also thanked friends and family who have supported her throughout her journey. He mentioned celebrities such as Size 8 Reborn, DJ Mo, Betty Bayo, and the Wajesus family, among others, for their invaluable support.

Nicah responded by expressing her feelings of gratitude and joy. “I thank God for giving me a man to love me through. You are my best friend, my husband, my manager, my lover, my confidant,” she said in a touching Instagram post.

She also expressed her amazement at how Slahver managed to plan the surprise engagement without her knowledge, saying: “How you managed to plan this whole engagement with the kids and my beautiful friends and sisters without me having a clue is just crazy.

Both Nicah and Slahver have expressed their commitment to learning from the marriages of their friends and loved ones.

They both cited the long and successful marriages of friends such as Janet Otieno, Size 8 Reborn and DJ Mo as examples to emulate.

The couple’s engagement party was part of the recently launched gospel reality show, Oh Sister.

Other cast members include Millicent Wambui (Milly Wa Jesus), Linet Munyali (Size 8), Beatrice Wanjiku (Betty Bayo), Bernice Nduko (Lady Bee), Veronica Mushana (Nicah the Queen) Janet Otieno and Priscilla Ndanu Maina.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple shared snippets of the heartfelt proposal,

Nicah had earlier revealed that she had received numerous marriage proposals but had turned them all down.

