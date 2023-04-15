Nicah the Queen’s cheeky response to baby daddy Ofweneke after wedding MC offer





Dr Ofweneke’s ex-girlfriend Nicah the Queen has cheekily asked him to drop his master of ceremony rate card.

Ofweneke had in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News explained that he cannot MC in his ex-wife’s wedding.

In response, Nicah cheekily shared that she would not mind having him there.

“Someone ask Dr Ofweneke kwani hapendi kazi take (doesnt he like his job)? Wee leta rate card uwache siasa ukuje utucheze mimi na Slahver urudi kwa bibi yako jioni (bring your rate card, come and work for us and go back to your wife in the evening)!”

Ofweneke while explaining why he cannot MC in his exess wedding shared, ” I am very much married which is something in the public and it will be disrespectful to my wife (to MC at my baby mama’s wedding) and I don’t think in any way that can be understood.”

The popular TV host went on to state that he does not also want to send a confusing message to his daughters with Nicah.

He said the sanity of his daughters is very important and the respect he has for his wife is great.

Ofweneke describes that it would be a weird moment that he would not want to be in.

“I am also very intimidating and I don’t see how the husband will be comfortable with me being around him. I come out very strong and it is a known factor that Ofweneke is a no-go zone,” he added.

Ofweneke-born Sande Bush recently bragged that he is the highest-paid MC in Kenya after revealing that singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee paid her over one million shillings to emcee at her wedding.

Nicah born Veronica Wanja and Dr Ofweneke separated in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

The gospel artist then started dating DJ Slahver and in 2022 she flaunted her engagement stating that they were planning for their wedding.

The two have been dating for close to two years although they made their relationship public after a year, amid talk of wedding bells.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Calvince Gaucho tells Jalang’o to ‘trim his arrogance’

Vaida hit maker Harry Richie narrowly survives in Mombasa Road accident