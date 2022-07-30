Nick Mutuma: I have not broken up with my fiancée Bridget Shighadi





Film director and producer Nick Mutuma has dismissed rumours that all is not well between him and his fiancée, actress Bridget Shighadi.

The rumours were sparked last month when Shighadi flew to Dubai to celebrate her 31st birthday and documented the lavish weekend getaway on her social media.

During the celebration, the actress’s Instagram was flooded with posts of her living the best in the desert city.

She shared different adventures from flying first class to popping expensive champagne bottles from a mile high. Everything was classy, flashy and of opulence. However, Mutuma was conspicuously missing.

A section of the couple’s fans took notice of this unusual situation and concluded that the two were no longer together.

The actor did not post any wishes to the mother of his daughter as was the case last year when she turned 30.

“May this day be as sunny as your smile. Happy birthday Bridget Shighadi and welcome to the third floor. Help me wish Mama Dua a happy birthday.” Mutuma wrote in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to Nation.Africa during the official screening of Guinness Black Shine Brightest Stories Series, which he directed, Mutuma poured cold water on the claims.

“Tonight is all about Black Shine Brightest Stories which has been the most hyped project. I don’t need to ruin the night commenting about my personal life,” he said.

Pressed further on the state of his family, Mutuma calmly affirmed all was good.

“My family is okay, the baby is okay. No further comment,” he said.

The whirlwind romance of Nick and Bridget has been on and off in the last 10 years. At one point during their break-up, Mutuma dated musician Tanasha briefly before reuniting with Shigadi.

Last year, the actress confirmed in an interview that they had moved in together to raise their daughter. She revealed that Mutuma had already met her parents and all that was left was making it official by walking down the aisle.