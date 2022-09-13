Nick Mwendwa announces start of league season





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has announced the 2022/2023 league season will commence ‘in a month or so’.

Mr Mwendwa, who recently also announced he is back at the helm of the troubled football body after the ‘State dropped charges against him’, made the remarks on his social media pages.

Incidentally, Mwendwa made the remarks moments after William Ruto was sworn into office.

He also urged teams to start preparations ahead of the campaign and also hinted that the men and women national teams will soon be allowed to compete on the international scene.

“Fifa, Caf, Harambee Stars, Harambee Starlets, Premier League, all leagues, grassroots football, coaches, referees, and all officials. Get ready with pre-season. Starting tomorrow, train hard. In one month or so a new season is coming,” explained Mwendwa.

Mwendwa’s comments could however place him at loggerheads with the FKF Transitional committee which has been managing football affairs in the interim with permission from the government.

The committee has announced September 24 as the kick-off date of the league season.

The statement comes three days after the football boss penned a letter to Fifa announcing his return after stepping aside for close to a year.

His stepping aside in November 2021 had been occasioned by the decision by then Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to disband FKF. Mwendwa was also arrested and charged with four counts of corruption which were all withdrawn on July 8, 2022.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has announced it will hold Mwendwa for contempt of court as he supposedly still has an active case in court.

