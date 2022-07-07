Nick Mwendwa goes ‘missing’ with fresh graft charges hanging on his head





Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are looking for former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, who is scheduled to appear before the anti-corruption court in Kiambu County.

On Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew the corruption case against Mwendwa, only for the agency to say that Mwendwa will face fresh graft charges 24 hours later.

On Thursday afternoon, Mwendwa’s lawyer Erick Mutua confirmed to Nairobi News that indeed DCI officers are looking for his client.

But by 4pm, when the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President spoke to Nairobi News, Mwendwa had not been arrested.

“I am in constant touch with the ODPP office at Kiambu Law Courts over the new development,” Mutua told Nairobi News.

The ODPP Kiambu County office confirmed the fresh charge sheet was yet to be received for registration in court.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Joseph Riungu said Mwendwa, who stepped down as FKF president in November 2021, will take plea on Monday.

Riungu clarified that the prosecution did not proceed with the presentation of charges against Mwendwa after the decision to add the charges was reached.

“The prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for a summons against President of FKF Nick Mwendwa. He is expected to take a plea on Monday, July 11, 2022,” said Rirungu.

The prosecution insists that the matter is of public interest and will ensure the case is prosecuted in adherence with the law and justice served.

Mwendwa was freed on Wednesday in a Sh38 million corruption case after the prosecution failed to present evidence in the matter. But with DCI officers looking for him, Mwendwa’s freedom is likely to be short-lived.