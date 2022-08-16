Nick Mwendwa hints at football comeback after Ruto win





Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa could be about to make a comeback in the same capacity following the election of William Ruto as President-elect.

In response to his Ugandan counterpart Moses Magogo’s suggestion that Ruto’s administration should work to speed up Kenya’s return to the international scene, the youthful Mwendwa responded: “Teren Teren!! Soon, soon, very soon.”

Will this bring back Kenya to international football. As CECAFA we wish to have Kenyan football back Congratulations ndugu @Nmwendwa https://t.co/V9m5QJ19Mz — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) August 15, 2022

Mwendwa also appeared to congratulate the President-elect, his close political ally, in a separate tweet.

Mwendwa, an Information Technology expert and businessman, was banished out of office by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in November 2021, during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

He was then arrested twice within a week, and arraigned in court on four corruption-related charges, forcing him to step aside and temporarily hand the reigns of football management to his Deputy Doris Petra.

Not done, Amina closed FKF offices and elected a committee to take charge of football matters in the interim.

Mwendwa would be released for lack of evidence months later, only for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to call for his re-arrest on fresh charges.

He is battling a separate case to stop his prosecution.

In between, Fifa has slapped an indefinite suspension on Kenya for reported government interference.

As a result, Kenya remains isolated from the global football family, with the country barred from competing in international football.

Kenyan referees have also been withdrawn from a list of those that will officiate at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar come November.

Additionally, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe snubbed Kenya in his recent tour of Eastern Africa.

The South African mogul toured Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania bypassing Kenya.