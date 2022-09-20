FKF boss Nick Mwendwa praises William Ruto, blasts Amina Mohamed

FKF President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists at Kandanda House on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is flanked by FKF's CEO Barry Otieno (right) and Mike Kamure, FKF's Integrity officer (left). PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

FKF President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists at Kandanda House on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is flanked by FKF's CEO Barry Otieno (right) and Mike Kamure, FKF's Integrity officer (left). PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA





Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has accused outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed of abuse of office.

The football boss spoke to the media on Tuesday moments after gaining entrance to the federation’s national headquarters at Goal Project in Nairobi.

Lets do this. Freedom is here !! pic.twitter.com/8MqYFh0Kvn — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 20, 2022

Mwendwa and the other FKF officials have been locked out of the premises for the past ten months since the Sports CS disbanded the FKF in a move that attracted a Fifa ban.

The Sports CS cited embezzlement of public funds as the chief reason for disbanding the federation and locking the offices.

Mwendwa was also twice arrested and charged with economic crimes.

“We’ve wasted a year (since the Fifa ban). As a result, our national teams were not able to play,” said Mwendwa.

“This is because of a few people who decided they can do what they want because they have power.”

Mwendwa also appeared to praise President William Ruto who was sworn into office last week, for stepping in to salvage the situation.

He also shared optimism that the Fifa ban will be lifted ‘in a matter of days’.

“I am hopeful Fifa’s ban will be lifted within days. When that happens, Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets will play their next international matches by October. The fact that I’m standing here shows that there is a God in heaven that we believe in.”

“We now have a government that respects the people and footballers and wants the game to be played as soon as possible. All league football in Kenya will officially commence in a month’s time. There is one FKF, not two. Some people have been masquerading as FKF officials for a year. Let them continue masquerading.”

Earlier, Mwendwa who was accompanied by uniformed police officers, oversaw the breaking of the padlock at the premises to gain access to the offices.

Also present were Mwendwa’s Deputy Doris Petra, Chief Executive Barry Otieno, and National Executive Committee (NEC) members Chris Amimo, Micheal Ouma and integrity officer Mike Kamure.

