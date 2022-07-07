Nick Mwendwa to be charged afresh with graft





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is set to be charged afresh with graft.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed this stance on Thursday and attributed it to new evidence gathered against the former football boss.

Senior Assistant Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Joseph Riungu said Mwendwa, who stepped down from the role as FKF president in November 2021, will take plea on Monday.

Riungu clarified the prosecution did not proceed with the presentation of charges against Mwendwa after the decision to add the charges was reached.

“The prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for a summons against President of FKF Nick Mwendwa. He is expected to take a plea on Monday, July 11, 2022,” said Rirungu.

The prosecution stresses that the matter is of public interest and will ensure the case is prosecuted in adherence with the law and justice served.

Mwendwa was freed on Wednesday in an Sh38 million corruption case after the prosecution failed to present evidence in the matter.

Milimani Anti-corruption chief Magistrate Eunice Nyutu discharged Mwendwa for want of prosecution.

Nyutu declined a concerted effort by the DPP to have the matter adjourned further to enable his office to record statements from intended witnesses.

His exit from the office came days after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had disbanded FKF and placed a caretaker committee to be in charge of running football in the interim.

The decision earned Kenya a ban from international football by Fifa.