Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to one year for failing to register as sex offender





USA’s rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to a one-year home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Petty has been ordered to pay a Sh 6.5 million fine. He will also spend three years on probation.

In 2020 Petty, 44, turned himself in to federal custody in California, but failed to register as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

This was after he moved to Los Angeles in July 2019 and tied the knot with Minaj.

According to SORNA, a sex offender is required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school. Failure to do so is considered a federal crime.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He served about four and half years in prison and as a condition of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

His sentencing comes comes just days after American R&B artiste R Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse.

The 55-year-old was convicted last year in September in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

R Kelly was convicted after it was established that he used his celebrity status to sexually abuse women and children. The court also heard how the disgraced artiste lured his victims into sexual abuse for two decades.