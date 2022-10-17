Nigerian artiste Kizz Daniel to perform at World Cup 2022





Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel is set to perform at this year’s Fifa World cup in Qatar.

The football event, which brings together the world’s biggest national teams, star players, and coaches, will be held between November 20, 2022, to December 18.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana, and Morocco.

The ‘Buga’ hitmaker will perform at the opening ceremony set for Doha before the opening match of the tournament is played.

The World Cup is the most popular sports competition with an estimated audience of 2 billion.

Breaking the good news via his official Twitter account, the musician said that his prayers had been answered with the opportunity.

“And the Lord said ‘See you in Qatar.” Tweeted Kizz as he announced the good news.

Kizz had previously asked God, in a separate tweet, to help him be part of the stars that will perform at the event. His tweet read;

“God, I want to perform Buga for the World cup with a mass choir. Help me say amen.”

This will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in Qatar.

Among other international artistes set to perform at the games include American rapper Lil Baby, who has already worked on ‘The World Is Yours To Take’ track which is the official anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dua Lipa, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, and Shakira.

Kizz Daniel has been riding high with his hit song ‘Buga’ featuring Tekno after it recently became the most Shazammed song in the world.

The club banger hit the number 1 slot on the Top 200 Global Popular Songs on Shazam.

“Buga” is Nigerian-Yoruba slang for ‘showing off’ or ‘Flaunting’.

The much-celebrated track was released on May 4, 2022, and also made it to the top list of the Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria just three days after its release.

As of May 16, 2022, it became Apple Music’s number-one song in sixteen different countries in Africa. The song also went viral on TikTok and Instagram, and that probably featured its popularity score.

Kizz Daniel is no stranger to the charts, as his EP ‘Barnabas’ also broke a record on Boomplay.