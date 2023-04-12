Nigerian charged with Sh300,000 ‘wealth multiplication’ con





A Nigerian national who allegedly obtained Sh300, 000 from a city businesswoman by fraudulent means while pretending he could multiply the cash three times has been charged.

Mr Kennedy Atinse was charged with cheating Ms Esther Wanjiku Kamau on March 3, 2023, in Kasarani in Nairobi contrary to section 315 of the penal code.

Mr Atinse was also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code where he is accused of colluding with others at large to defraud Ms Kamau of the cash.

The accused person was also charged with being unlawfully present in Kenya contrary to section 53 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011 after he was found being unlawfully present in the country.

Mr Atinse admitted that he was illegally in Kenya but denied defrauding Ms Kamau when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts.

Ms Kamau was informed by her brother that Mr Atinse wanted to introduce them to a lucrative business that involved multiplication of cash, and she agreed to enter into the business.

She met, and she was taken through the procedure of multiplication of the money.

They later hired a house where they would conduct the business, and Ms Kamau turned up with Sh300, 000 ready to get close to a million.

Mr Atinse told her that she will get a profit of Sh600, 000 within 24 hours after which they will have Sh900, 000. She later left to go to her house leaving the accused person to complete the process.

She returned back to the apartment the next day. She witnessed as he removed the money from a fridge and mixed it with some chemicals that turned it red.

The accused person told her there was a problem and excused himself to go meet a lab technician to find out why the money had turned red.

Ms Kamau realized that Mr Atinse had left with her money. She contacted him two days later to ask about the money and he told her that he needed more than Sh180, 000 to clean up the money.

She reported the matter at the Kasarani police station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the matter.

The detectives arrested the suspect on April 6.

Mr Atinse will remain in remand until April 20, when he will be sentenced for being illegally in Kenya before the court sets hearing dates for the other charges that he denied.

