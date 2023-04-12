Nigerian musician Mr Eazi opens entertainment company with Kenyan DJ Edu





Renowned Nigerian superstar musician Mr Eazi has announced the formation of a new “pan-African music group” known as Choplife Soundsytem.

This new group derives its name from the popular pidgin slang, chop life, which means enjoy life.

The sound system, borrowed from Jamaican culture, will consist of a mobile crew of deejays and emcees who will present music at public events such as street parties, clubs and festivals.

According to the statement from Choplife Ministries, the resident deejay at Choplife Soundsystem will e DJ Edu, a Kenyan born, United Kingdom based disc jockey.

“There will also be an informal crew of contributing DJs, artists and producers from across the continent. Mr Eazi will be the primary vocalist on Choplife Soundsystem recordings, and will also serve as its MC — or Minister of Enjoyment— at live events,” added the statement.

Inspired to take the vibe and spirit of his successful Ghana holiday party Detty Rave on the road, Mr Eazi soft launched Choplife Soundsystem with events in Cotonou, Benin; Stockholm, Sweden; and Kigali, Rwanda in 2022. Mr Eazi is set ti announce further details about Choplife Soundsystem, including new music releases, partnerships and live events, later this Spring.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni. That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience,” continued Mr Eazi.

The Nigerian singer is also a renowned musical innovator, business leader and philanthropist. Among his major hit songs are Leg Over, Skin Tight and Pour Me Water. He also boasts of collaborations with American superstar entertainers Beyoncé and J Balvin; and creating Banku music, a fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds and culture.

His partner, DJ Edu, is internationally renowned for all things music and is an in-demand DJ across the world. He has been entertaining for over 15 years and has a long running show on BBC Radio 1Xtra known as Destination Africa. He is credited with launching the careers of many artists across Africa by championing their sounds across the world.

