Nigerian singer Davido deactivates son Instagram after his death





Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner Chioma Rowland have deactivated their son’s Instagram account following his death.

Davido, 29, and his fiancée Chioma Rowlan, 27, opened the Instagram account @davidifeanyiadeleke for their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 20 this year when he turned three and within a short time, it had garnered a massive following.

They, however, deactivated it barely three weeks later, following the October 31, 2022 death at their home.

The three-year-old, David Ifeanyi Adekele, was reported dead after drowning in the pool of their home in Lagos.

Police in Lagos later confirmed the reports adding that several workers had been taken in for questioning.

Police detained domestic staff who were at the residence for questioning as they investigated the child’s death, and so far six out of the eight staff who were in custody have been released.

The baby’s nanny and family cook are still being held and could be charged with negligence as police make arrangements to conduct an autopsy.

Davido has three children—his late son and two daughters—with three different women.

The sad demise of Ifeanyi is not the first pool-related death incident of a celebrity’s child in Nigeria.

A similar incident happen in 2018 when Nigerian music star Daniel Oyebanjo, alias D’banj, lost his son Daniel Jr.

Daniel Jr. died in a swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos while the artiste was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States.

Since the death of their child, Afrobeat singer Davido and Chioma have received condolence messages from celebrities, politicians, and fans in Nigeria and beyond.

Meanwhile, celebrities from around the world continue to send messages of condolences to the couple including Kenyan Gospel musician Kambua who shared kind words for the Nigerian star on her Instagram account this week.

“The death of a child is unnatural. It’s tragic. So heartbreaking. May God comfort Davido. A few weeks ago I said – the smallest coffins are the heaviest. May God of all comfort be near them,” Kambua said.

Also read: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Gender CS Aisha Jumwa bury differences

Kipchumba Murkomen seeks solutions to Kenya Airways pilots strike