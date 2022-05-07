Nigerian singer Terri talks up Kenyan tour





Nigerian singer Daniel Aweke, commonly known as Terri in entertainment circles, has opened up on plans to hold a concert in Kenya.

Terri who was recently signed up by Wizkid, a household name in the entertainment industry, made the announcement during an interview with Antoneosoul on the Nation Drive.

He talked about how he would like to see his fans in Kenya as he has only heard of great afrobeats fans coming from Kenya.

“I really have to touch down Kenya. I’m going to have a concert there as well. I wanna see all of my fans, it’s going to be publicized soon,” said the singer.

Terri also talked about his latest EP dubbed In Transit which he described as a progressive project that showcases his growth and way forward in the global music scene.

“As the name suggests, In Transit is a project that shows a take-off from my first project ‘Afro Series’, and where I’m at now musically, and where the movement is moving to,” said Terri.

“I had a goal to be known, heard, and to be seen. It’s still a continued process and I still believe in my dreams,” he added.

The singer’s profile in the music industry grew exponentially after the release of his sensational hit single Ojoro which went viral and received a great reception in a matter of days.

Terri was discovered by Wizkid’s longtime producer, Mutay, who saw him covering the song Oshe on social media.

With the release of Wizkid’s song, Soco in 2018 came the introduction of the singer as the first artist to be signed under Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment.

Before being discovered, Terri Akewe was well on his way to fame. At fifteen, he had performed at street carnivals in his neighborhood and one time was carried all the way home by neighbors after winning a Coca-Cola sponsored singing competition.

Before his life-changing meeting with Wizkid, Terri had a seven-track EP ready for release, as well as a viral song titled Voices.

“One time I was on set with the video director T.G Omori, he told me that Voices was the first time he heard of me,” Terri told a Nigerian local publication.

Regardless of Terri’s initial career trajectory; signing to a label headed by afrobeats’ biggest superstar was bound to accelerate his musical journey, and at the same time, cast a huge shadow of expectation on his career, especially given a debut as spectacular as Soco.