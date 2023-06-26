Nigerian star Banky W defends marriage to Adesua Etomi amidst infidelity allegations





Charismatic Nigerian singer-turned-clergyman, Bankole Wellington, known by his stage name Banky W, has boldly addressed the recent cheating allegations that have rocked his marriage to the talented actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, Banky W took to the pulpit on June 25, 2023, at the esteemed Waterbrooks church in Lagos, delivering a sermon that not only touched the hearts of his congregation but also shed light on the struggles he has faced in his personal life.

Whispers of infidelity had reached a crescendo when a controversial blog, Gistlover, insinuated that Banky W was engaging in a clandestine affair with his former protégé, the stunning songstress Niyola. Determined to confront the swirling storm head-on, Banky W courageously stood before his flock and vehemently refuted these claims, attributing them to the machinations of satanic forces hell-bent on sabotaging his ministry.

With unwavering conviction, Banky W declared, “The devil really didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn’t want us to enter into this series at all. There was an attack at the beginning, but here we are. But the devil is a liar. And God is in control.” His words resonated throughout the sanctuary, as congregants hung onto his every syllable, sensing the depth of his vulnerability and the strength of his faith.

However, it wasn’t just the accusations of unfaithfulness that Banky W chose to address during his impassioned sermon. In a breathtaking moment of transparency, the singer-turned-preacher confessed to battling a personal demon—pornography addiction. In an awe-inspiring show of gratitude, Banky W publicly acknowledged his wife, Adesua, for her unwavering support throughout his journey to overcome this formidable challenge.

“If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman,” Banky W proclaimed, his voice tinged with profound emotion as he gestured toward Adesua, who sat by his side, radiating a quiet strength that had endeared her to millions.

The couple, admired for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen affection, have become the embodiment of true love in the eyes of their fans. Their relationship transcended the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, capturing hearts with its authenticity and resilience. From their enchanting wedding ceremony to their heartfelt social media declarations, Banky W and Adesua have time and again demonstrated the beauty of unity, standing as a testament to the transformative power of love.

