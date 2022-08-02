Nigerian star Tems coming to Kenya soon





Fresh off a successful tour of London, Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has announced that she would be travelling to Nairobi soon.

“Nairobi, Kenya, I’ll be coming very soon,” tweeted the singer has amassed a colossal global appeal and success in just over a year.

Tems, shot to global fame in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic after being featured on fellow Nigerian star WizKid’s hit Essence. The song would go on to earn her a Grammy nomination and became a club banger after people resumed social activities.

Tems earned her first Billboard Top 10 chart hit and Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song on the Billboard Top 10 chart as a lead artist.

Tems She was awarded the Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards, becoming the first African female musician to win a BET. She was recently featured on the trailer of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. The trailer, released last week, was soundtracked by Tems’ rendition of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright.

Last week, she got the Barack Obama stamp of approval after the former US president included her song Vibe Out in his summer playlist.

Tems has collaborated with top tier artistes, including Drake and Future and most recently she was featured on Move from Beyonce’s Renaissance album.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, she revealed that most of her music is freestyle, adding that she and WizKid did not anticipate that the Essence jam would amaze the world as it did.

“I recorded it at the beginning of 2020 and there wasn’t any lockdown at the time and the first freestyle he was there. When they played me the beat I was like this is my favourite,” Tems said.