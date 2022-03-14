Join our Telegram Channel
Nigerians on Twitter allege police harassment at JKIA

By Wangu Kanuri March 14th, 2022 1 min read

Nigerians on Twitter have complained about what they claim is continued police harrasment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Most of the West Africans say, but without sharing proof, that authorities at the airport in Kenya demand for bribes and threaten to arrest them.

Kenyans have been sucked in on the debate though, claiming most Nigerians are their own enemies.

The Kenyans also allege that most Nigerians in Nairobi deal in fishy activities including money laundering and drug abuse and thus it is understandable that the authorities will want to reign in on them from the point of entry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

