Nigerians on Twitter allege police harassment at JKIA

Nigerians on Twitter have complained about what they claim is continued police harrasment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Most of the West Africans say, but without sharing proof, that authorities at the airport in Kenya demand for bribes and threaten to arrest them.

Kenyans have been sucked in on the debate though, claiming most Nigerians are their own enemies.

The Kenyans also allege that most Nigerians in Nairobi deal in fishy activities including money laundering and drug abuse and thus it is understandable that the authorities will want to reign in on them from the point of entry.

Dear Nigerians. We love you. We want you here and we shall take care of your people here. They are many and they love it here and thats why they keep coming. But you should also be honest with yourselves. Theres a crop of your people that is giving your country a bad name. — Na bweka kama umbwa (@swamukonya) March 13, 2022

Was there last year. Same situation. What’s my crime? I had a Louis Vuitton bag and some brand name wristwatches in my bag. They told me straight to my face that’s the reason they are holding. Gave them 100$ usd and was set free.This is a place I have visited a lot.Still love em — alex (@Iceo10) March 13, 2022

Please don’t. It’s not about legit people. 90% of Nigerians (young male) in Kenya are something I don’t want to write here — The Sho ! (@sposhbaba) March 13, 2022

When you don't respect yourself! Our boys & leaders have dented our name & reputation (corruption, yahoo yahoo, drugs). But this still doesn't justify the harassment & profiling we get. We really have to get serious as a country and take seriously the rule of law — Alchemist (@Andykajang5) March 13, 2022

This is messed up. I hate that about Nairobi… Meanwhile, can we also address this 'anything for the boys' in Nigerian airports… one is charged for a trolly, harassed by the guy loading luggage (local airport), the people searching you hand, random officers at the airport — Christie Monteiro (@UshoSheee) March 13, 2022

Na their way. First time too, I negotiated and parted with $20. I was fasting, slept in the office the previous night working and I just wanted to go to my hotel, eat and sleep. So I just cut my losses and gave the werey $20. — Bamsi Beyrek (@le_capone) March 13, 2022

I don't know why you refused to bribe since Nigeria is the mother of all corruption and it's a way of life there it's accepted! Back to narcotics, it's Nigerians who run the local cartels. Now you know why — Jay James Mungai™🇰🇪 (@OKOTHJAY) March 13, 2022

Who doesn't know that y'all trade in narcos… security first — ken tremmel (@KenTremmel) March 13, 2022

You guys are acting as if Nigeria doesn't extort foreigners. From the comments one may think Nigeria is a pure country with little or no vices except for Boko Haram. Kenya police has corruption issues but you can't compare it with the Nigeria police. — ƔΔŊDΞЈѲƘΞ⟆ (@vandejokes) March 13, 2022

Planning to go to Kenya for a business, I am cancelling it. I don't want such embarrassing moment because I won't give them even 1 cent. — Iwuala Chibueze (@chibykemc) March 13, 2022

Honestly kenyans are the nicest people I've been with… But that their police is the only issue, they specifically look for Nigerians to harass and forcefully collect bribe from — DOUGLAS🎶🇳🇬 (@eminikingDG) March 13, 2022