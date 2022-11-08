Nikita bags lucrative position with Spotify





Ahead of the release of her latest Extended Play (EP), Spotify has announced Nikita Kering’ as the EQUAL Ambassador for November.

The multiple award-winning Kenyan singer and songwriter now joins the group of featured female artists from the continent including Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru, who exudes confidence, compassion and, of course, fierceness in their craft.

Also read: Exclusive: Prophet Kanyari speaks of reunion with Betty Bayo

The EX hitmaker has all of this in spades, having built a formidable career at just 20 years old.

“As a young woman, making music has always been more than just vibes. It’s been a blessing. However, having to always keep the third eye open has been a big challenge.

Like any other male-dominated field, it’s hard to know if my talent and expertise will be enough to get me to the top,” she says.

“I’m so happy that platforms like EQUAL create a safe space where we can share our experiences as women and find ways in which this space can be safe for us all,” she adds.

Also read: Autopsy of Briton ‘killed by devil’ in Mombasa fails to establish cause of death

The Spotify EQUAL Africa Programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

“As a company known for being at the forefront of empowering artists since it was founded, Spotify is proud to have the talented Nikita Kering’ join the EQUAL Africa family as the artist for November.

We are looking forward to working with her to help build on her growing fan base,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Also read: Michael Olunga: Why I listen to Wakadinali songs before playing – Exclusive

For her soon-to-be-released EP titled The Other Side, Nikita Kering’ hopes to break the silence on mental health struggles.

Spotify users can access the EQUAL HUB and explore the creations of women from more than 180 markets including Africa, Italy, and Argentina.

The hub also features playlists celebrating women songwriters and producers.

Also, read our top stories today:

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys wife posh car

EXCLUSIVE: Cindy K reveals more details about her body sculpting procedure

5 celebrities Huddah Monroe has attacked

5 Popular celebrity TikTok couples in Kenya