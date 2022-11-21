Nikita Kering appears on Times Square screen





Multiple award-winning Kenyan artiste Nikita Kering has made it to the Times Square screen in New York.

The Kenyan singer and songwriter could not hide her joy on Monday after her image was displayed on the screen.

“In Times Square, New York (pleading face, folded hands) I’m so honored,” Nikita said.

This comes days after Spotify announced her as the EQUAL Ambassador for November, joining the group of featured female artistes from the continent including Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru.

Nikita welcomed the Spotify deal with excitement.

“As a young woman, making music has always been more than just vibes. It’s been a blessing. However, having to always keep the third eye open has been a big challenge. Like any other male-dominated field, it’s hard to know if my talent and expertise will be enough to get me to the top,” Nikita said.

Through Spotify EQUAL Africa Programme, female artists will be provided with the support, and resources to grow their talent as well reaching worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

Beneficiaries of the programme also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

“As a company known for being at the forefront of empowering artists since it was founded, Spotify is proud to have the talented Nikita Kering’ join the EQUAL Africa family as the artist for November. We are looking forward to working with her to help build on her growing fan base,” Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa Phiona Okumu said during the launch of the programme.

The 20-year-old songster bagged her first award in 2018 when she featured as the Best New Artiste during the Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA).

Last year, Nikita received two awards, including All Africa Music Awards for Best RnB and Soul Artist, and All Africa Music Awards for Best Female Artiste East Africa.

