Nikita Kering: Why I’m not excited about winning a Grammy





Songbird Nikita Kering says her dream to win a Grammy Award is not as strong as it was before because there is so much more to life than the prestigious award.

The two-time Afrimma award winner says there is so much to her musical career than just winning awards.

Also read: Exclusive: Vera Sidika – Why I lied about having my butt reduced

“Grammy is one of my dreams but as I grow older, I realise there is a lot more to life than a piece of metal. I have started to learn that, it’s not about the Grammy itself but rather the doors that are going to open for other Kenyans and African acts out there and that’s what I am really looking forward to,” Nikita said.

Also read: Family tragedy – TikToker Baba Mona, daughter, two sisters die in road accident

A few days ago Nikita received a plaque from audio streaming service Boomplay for amassing over three million streams on the platform.

“Streams mean money. If you are not getting streams at the end of the day you are not getting paid,” she said.

Word on the streets has it that the 20-year-old makes as much as Sh300,000 from streams alone besides shows.

Also read: King Alami – I didn’t hurt myself after breaking up with Noti Flow