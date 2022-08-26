Nine-month pregnant woman ‘jumps off’ apartment to escape from her husband





A nine-month pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she allegedly jumped off the first floor of an apartment as she ran away from a fight with her husband in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Her husband, who is a police officer, told officers who were called to the scene that he had a domestic disagreement with his wife when she decided to jump off the first floor on Tuesday morning.

According to a police statement, the 25-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries on the legs, hands and back and was admitted to a local hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are yet to talk to the victim who is still admitted, but have launched investigations into the incident. Police visited the scene of the incident and interrogated neighbours and witnesses as part of the probe.

They said they are waiting for the woman to stabilise to get her statement. Police promised a thorough probe into the incident.

In another incident, a man was arrested after hacking and wounding his wife and brother-in-law in a domestic fight in Ruiru. The 42-year-old was arguing with his relatives over custody of a seven-year-old girl.

Police said the suspect identified as Godfrey Mwoki used a panga to attack his wife Fransisca Mwihaki and John Wambua. The two sustained deep cuts on the head and hands in the scuffle before the man escaped.

The estranged wife and her brother are said to have gone to the suspects house to discuss how his daughter would continue with school.

It was during the meeting that the man reached out for his panga and attacked the two before escaping as they fought back. Police said they will charge the man with, among others, causing bodily harm to the two.