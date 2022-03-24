Nine presidential aspirants in Coalition talks





Nine presidential aspirants say they are ready to team up and appoint one of them as their flagbearer ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Led by Agano Party presidential flag bearer, David Mwaure Wahiga, the aspirants say they are in talks to form an Eagles National Alliance to spearhead improving the country’s economy.

He called on Kenyans to stop believing that there are only two presidential aspirants in the frame of Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

“We’ve decided to come together to form an alliance that will change this county. The eight of us will drop our presidential bid and support the person that we shall appoint,” said Mr Mwaure.

In attendance was also Walter Mong’are, alias Nyambane, a presidential candidate of Umoja Summit Party, who also echoed that they will appoint one who will better the country’s economy.

Mr Mong’are said anyone nominated to be the presidential flag bearer would be supported by churches in the country.

“We are tired of electing leaders whose intention is to continue meddling with the country’s economy. We want change. So we have come together as presidential candidates so that we can combine forces to form the next government,” said Mr. Mongare.

Other presidential candidates include Reuben Kigame, Duncan Oduor Otieno, Dr Japheth Kaluyu, Rev David Githii, Apostle Joe Kamau, George Munyottah and Dr Justus Juma.