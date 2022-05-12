Nine robbery with violence suspects escape from Thika police station





Nine civilians on Tuesday midnight staged a daring escape from Thika police station after attacking and overpowering the police officer on duty.

The nine are robbery with violence suspects and were scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, one of the suspects had asked the officer on duty to allow him to go to the toilet when the incident happened.

According to the police report, the officer, who has been identified as Amos Muteti, alleges that he opened the door, he was attacked and overpowered by the nine men.

The officer said that the nine forcibly took away the main door keys and escaped by jumping into the next compound.

The nine have been identified as Livingstone Mwangi, Francis Mwangi, Allan Njogu, Charles Nyaga, John Mbugua, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kavemba, Bunton Mbugua alias Bunju and Joseph Githu.

The officer raised an alarm which prompted a guard at the station and traffic police officers to give chase.

One of the escapees (Joseph Githu) was re-arrested 500 meters from the station while the others managed to escape. Mr Muteti was also arrested and he is currently held at the station and assisting with the investigations.

“Officers have been mobilized and are combing the surrounding area with the aim of re-arresting them,” the police report says.