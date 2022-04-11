Njonjo nephew takes on Kimani Ichungwah in Kikuyu battle





The late Charles Njonjo’s nephew has announced his entry into elective politics and is eyeing the Kikuyu parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

Frank Mwaura, better known as Jamboo, has, in an interview with Nairobi News, expressed optimism about winning the seat that is currently held by the vocal Kimani Ichungwah.

He’s also promised to stir development projects in the constituency.

“I’m passionate about youth affairs and transformation of our politics to bring sanity and integrity. I have a big network of investors who want to invest in youth projects and having done this already, I want to use a position of influence to do more,” he said during a chat with Nairobi News.

The youthful politician is known to have funded a couple of local football talents in the constituency and will be eyeing the Jubilee party ticket.

He also names the well-being of the elderly and less fortunate in society as his passion, having held a number of free eye clinic checks.

The respected Njonjo, the country’s first black Attorney General, passed on earlier this year at the ripe old age of 100.