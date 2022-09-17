Njugush and wife share news on their newborn





Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda have announced that they welcomed their second born a month ago. Celestine shared the news on social media.

“It’s now one month since we welcomed our newest family member, baby Toria. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. Mama boys Tugi, Toria (inyaa tuvese),” Celestine said.

The couple announced they were expectant in April when they were hosting their comedy show Through Thick and Thin (TTnT3).

“It was not part of it to be a surprise but funny thing it turned out to be a very good surprise. I see people saying best pregnancy announcement, that was not the case, there is no where we sat and decided let’s make it a pregnancy announcement. But since they were seeing it for the first time they took it as an announcement,” the couple said at the time.

Last month, the couple held an orange and white themed baby shower with Celestine wearing a flowing pink dress. Previously, Celestine popularly known as Wakavinye, had said she would deliver through a caesarean section (C-section).

She explained that she was in a lot of pain during the birth of Tugi, the couple’s first born.

“One thing I’m sure about this time I am not going to feel pain. I want just to go straight to the theatre. This is something that I’m even saying this early. The first one I felt so much pain because it was an emergency C-section,” she said.

Tugi is already a star at a young age owing to his YouTube channel which has a massive following and modeling opportunities on his parents’ online clothing store.

Njugush born Timothy Kimani and his wife are considered couple goals despite their celebrity status.

