Njugush’s makes Sh6 Million from his latest show





For the fifth installment of his comedy special stand-up show, Through Thick and Thin (TTNT), hosted last night Saturday, July 27, at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi, comic Njugush grossed over Sh6 million from ticket sales alone.

The amount is significantly more when sponsorship deals and streaming revenues are factored in.

By Friday night July 26th, all tickets for his latest edition of the annual show, TTNT 5, were sold out.

“Sold out. Note, no tickets at the gate,” with the post, Njugush notified his 2.7 million Instagram followers as well as the 1.7 million people who follow his Facebook account.

At the Sarit Expo Centre, there are three halls Arabuko, Cherengani, and Loita that can be used as one column-free hall with an area covering 3,311 sqm.

Or the three halls can each stand on their own to cater to the needs of a particular happening be it meetings, private parties, launches, concerts, exhibitions, and so on.

When used as one column-free hall, the venue can accommodate approximately 4000 people in a theatre or concert set up which is what the comedian went for. With this setup, Njugush was able to host 6,000 people who showed up for the event.

There was free transport from the Nairobi CBD area to the venue for those who didn’t drive courtesy of Njugush’s sponsorship deal with multinational oil and gas company Shell.

The cheapest ticket ‘student’ sold at Sh1,000’, with the next tier ticket ‘regular’ retailing at Sh1,500, and the VIP tickets sold at Sh3,500.

Assuming each of the 6,000 attendees bought the cheapest ticket for the sold-out event, it would translate to a minimum of Sh6 million.

With the Friday announcement of the unavailability of more tickets at the gate, those who still wanted to catch the live show were provided with a streaming link that cost Sh300 to access the comedy special.

By the time of publication, Nairobi News could not establish how many regular and VIP tickets were sold or the revenues generated from fans who streamed the show.

Njugush stood to generate more money from the show thanks to sponsorship deals from a real estate investment company Risiih Investments Ltd, Shell Kenya, and low-cost airline Jambojet.