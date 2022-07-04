NMG recognized at African Digital Media Awards

Nation Center in Nairobi which house the Nation Media Group. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nation Media Group (NMG) has been nominated for the prestigious 2022 African Digital Media Awards.

The awards are organized by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers WAN-IFRA and will be held virtually on 12 and 13, July 2022.

Media organizations from five countries made the shortlist released on Monday.

This year’s awards include Best News Website or Mobile Service which nation.africa has been shortlisted and will face competition from South Africa’s Daily Maverick of South Africa and Tunisia’s Mangeons bien.

It also included four new categories, Best Newsletter, Best Use of Audio as an App, Service or Series, Best Gen Z Initiative and Best Digital Advertising Project.

This year’s finalists:

Best News Website or Mobile Service

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/ – Daily Maverick, South Africa

https://www.mangeonsbien.com/ – Mangeons bien, Tunisia

https://nation.africa/kenya – Nation Media Group, Kenya

Best Use of Online Video

The exclusive story of Lindani Myeni – Arena Holdings, South Africa

No room to hide: Climate change in the Cape Winelands – Food For Mzansi, South Africa

The killer cop, Rosemary Ndlovu – Tiso Blackstar, South Africa

Best Data Visualisation

Living on less than 5 dinars a day, mapping the poverty rate in Tunisia – inkyfada, Tunisia

Getting to know: Vaccines – Media24, South Africa

Out of Order – a data journalism project by News24 – Media24, South Africa

Best in Audience Engagement

TimesLIVE on TikTok – Arena Holdings, South Africa

The shift to audience-centric journalism – Daily Maverick, South Africa

Open Parly ZW – Open Parly ZW, Zimbabwe

Pulse Instagram – Pulse, Nigeria

Best Reader Revenue Initiative

Maverick Insider – Daily Maverick, South Africa

Propelling News24’s reader revenue product – Media24, South Africa

Netwerk24 Audiobooks | Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans – Netwerk24, South Africa

Best Newsletter

First Thing by John Stupart – Daily Maverick, South Africa

The Wrap – explain.co.za, South Africa

MarkLives Premium – MarkLives.com, South Africa

LIFE – a lifestyle newsletter – Media24, South Africa

Best Trust Initiative

El Kul – BBC Media Action, Tunisia

African Fact Checking Alliance – Code for Africa, South Africa

Our Burning Planet – Daily Maverick, South Africa

Best Use of Audio

“What’s Crap on WhatsApp?” by Africa Check, Volume and the International Fact-Checking Network – Africa Check, South Africa

Don’t Shoot the Messenger Season 3 – Daily Maverick, South Africa

My Only Story: Back to School – Media24, South Africa

Best Gen Z Initiative

Health For Mzansi – Food For Mzansi, South Africa

DIB News – Maghreb Arabe Presse (Moroccan News Agency, MAP), Morocco

Ask Yourself Podcasts – Mail & Guardian, South Africa

Best Digital Advertising Project

Pan-African Summit on Youth in Sustainable Agriculture – Food For Mzansi, South Africa

Business Insider and Nedbank’s Behind the Business Headlines – Media24, South Africa

News24 and SA Pork Home Cook Heroes – Media24, South Africa