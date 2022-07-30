NMS forced to take action after public outcry over littered city streets

Nairobi Metropolitan Services personnel during the clean up exercise on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been compelled to begin a clean up exercise on the littered streets of Nairobi following a public outcry.

NMS has said the exercise is ongoing in various CBD roads and streets including River Road, Haile Selassie Avenue, Duruma Road, Racecourse Road, Ring Road, Landhies Road, Latema Road and Kenneth Matiba Road.

Earlier in the day, NMS had issued a statement with an assurance to the public that they would immediately embark the clean up exercise. In a statement, NMS however admitted that they lack manpower for garbage collection and disposal.

“We are indeed tasked with waste collection, transportation and disposal services within all Nairobi wards. To successfully manage all the waste generated within Nairobi City County, NMS required about 150 trucks doing at least two trips per day,” NMS said, adding that so far it has been outsourcing the vehicles from other organisations.

For the last three days, members of the public have been complaining of uncollected garbage on the streets of Nairobi. Other than the city’s CBD, estates such as Kawangware, Pipeline and Embakassi have also not been spared the garbage menace.

However, in a report, NMS through its boss Mohamed Badi said that they have managed to collect 2,800 tonnes of garbage that is generated in the city on a daily basis. Gen Badi also said Nairobi generates 3,000 metric tonnes of waste in a day but this has started increasing every year as the population goes high.