No big deal: Married singer Maureen Kunga down plays first on-screen kiss





Married singer Maureen Kunga says her first onscreen kissing experience with a fellow cast member wasn’t wanting. Kunga, who is part of the Elani music group featured in her first-ever movie Familiar Christmas which aired on Showmax last December.

During the shooting, a kiss scene had to be executed by the two.

“Kissing is an intimate thing, you have to be in the moment, it’s rough so we spoke about it extensively asking ourselves if we are okay,” Kunga has explained.

But even after all the consultations, Kunga said much went into play to make the scene a success.

“I want to give props to the director Reuben Odanga for making it easier on us. He cleared the room (of other cast members) now instead of having 15 people. There were only four of us which helped us to concentrate and focus on executing the kiss,” she says.

