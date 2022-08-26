No, I’m not gay – I’m only entertaining my fans, Eric Omondi says





Self-proclaimed president of comedy, Eric Omondi has broken his silence over claims of him being gay. Speaking during an interview, Eric clarified that there are gay, transgenders, trans-queens, cross-dressers and artistes.

“An artiste, like Eric Omondi, is an entertainer. The reason he is dressed like that is for entertainment. To pass a certain message or to make someone laugh or to just entertainment,” he said.

The comedian also said when he dresses like a woman he should not be taken to be gay, adding that that one cannot go to the homosexual or cross-dresser to ask them whether they are comedians.

“They are not, they are gay and it is the same way you cannot ask a comedian whether they are gay because of their theatrics,” he emphasized.

He further explained that in his Divalicious show, he plays the character of a 21-year-old female in college pursuing International Relations and Tourism who came to Nairobi just a few months ago.

He said the Divalicious character is trying to be a socialite who is interviewing celebrities trying to empower women. He also clapped back at his ‘haters’ saying they ought to get ready because it is going to get worse.

“Divalicious has just arrived and we are just starting. So I’m worried, I am very worried because we are just introducing her. Let them get ready because there is gonna be a lot more Divalicious between now and December. Actually a bit too much,” he said.

He also explained that every renowned comedian has targeted a woman character, adding that 70 per cent of his followers are women and that very few women have a problem with Divalicious because they relate with her.