No Nairobi pay for Raila campaign team

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a campaign rally at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a campaign rally at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential campaign team has suspended per diem pay for salaried staff.

In a statement, Raila Odinga’s Presidential Secretariat said affected staff will not receive their per diem in the Azimio’s rallies within Nairobi County effective on July 16.

The secretariat said such rallies will be treated as normal daily office work.

“In retrospective, the management has revised per diems for all out of Nairobi region from Sh3, 000 to Sh5, 000.”

Also, the secretariat said the move was arrived at after careful consideration of other factors which were deemed favourable to the staff.

The move comes as Mr Odinga intensifies his fifth bid to become the country’s next president.

The last opinion polls suggested Mr Odinga is slightly ahead of Deputy President William Ruto, considered his strongest challenger, ahead of the August 9 polls.