No, Oga Obinna never took back the car gift – Dem Wa Facebook





Millicent Ayuwa better known as Dem Wa Facebook burst into the limelight when she auditioned for Churchill Live comedy show. Her raw, relatable human and bubbly persona quickly gained her traction and attention.

People started calling me Dem Wa Facebook when I performed at the Churchill show, because of my random skits, and the name stuck.

I come from a poor. My mother sold vegetables, and my dad made and sold building bricks. Building them a decent three-bedroom house is my proudest achievement. As women, we will always go back to our parents. My home wasn’t something I was proud of.

My journey as a comedian has been good but there have been struggles, balancing life in the limelight with my realities hasn’t been easy. The expectation of many is that I am wealthy and successful all because of fame. There have been times when my pocket doesn’t align with my brand yet people expect me to be living a life of luxury.

I don’t subscribe to the ‘Team Lilia Dubai’ school of thought. I believe a lady should be able to generate her own income no matter how little it is. It is better than being ‘Team Lilia Dubai’, where you depend on a sponsor (older man) to offer you the good life, set you up in the leafy suburbs of Karen, and things like that because the day he dumps you, you go back to zero.

My thinking is if you get dumped as a girl child, at least you are stable because you already have something going on for you.

Taming a man even when you are a financially stable woman is pretty simple, but we make it hard on ourselves. Wether you are a woman millionaire, if you get home, the man has to the head, even if you are dating a plumber or any man with a low income. Otherwise, your ego will render you single for life.

The reason financially stable women struggle to have grounded relationships is the thinking that because they have money, they can now roll a relationship more so when the woman has more money than the boy child.

The bitter truth is, if a woman gets richer before the boy child there is a high chance she will dump the boy child. But when it’s reversed the higher chances are that the boy child will transform the broke girl child rather than dump her.

If we are being honest, how many financially stable women of this generation can come out and say they have transformed the life of a broke guy?

We women are not alive to the fact that the boy child of this generation is scared of us because there is a perception that the moment the lady gets money; he will be dumped. So they choose to stay away from us especially financially stable women.

I don’t mind dating a guy with a child provided his baby mama is not dramatic.

No its not true. Despite parting ways with Oga Obinna he never repossessed the car (Nissan March) he gifted me. I don’t think he is that type of person. I still own the car. People no longer see me with it and concluded that it was repossessed. But it’s my choice not to drive it every single day.

