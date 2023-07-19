No story is worth your life, Stephen Letoo tells fellow journalists

Police officers keep protestors at bay along the Homa Bay-Rongo road. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR

Popular media personality Stephen Letoo has urged journalists covering the opposition protests in the country to caution while discharging their duties.

The nationwide protests have been called for and organized by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

In a Facebook post, Mr Letoo, a political reporter for Citizen TV reminded fellow journalists to always give their lives the first priority.

In a video, the media personality is seen preparing for the demos by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Guys we are getting safe for the day. Always take precautionary measures when going for protests,” Letoo said.

Mr Letoo said the PPE, which include soft body armour and helmet, should always be branded ‘Press’ so that the police can recognize you as a journalist.

“Be on the side of the police… no story is bigger than your life… the rule is no story is worth your life,” he reiterated.

The precautionary measures are among the guidelines outlined by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) for journalists to observe while covering dangerous assignments.

Prior to today’s protests, Mr Odinga had called on opposition supporters to come out in large numbers to compel President William Ruto’s administration to lower down the skyrocketing cost of living.

The Azimio la Umoja leader also announced that this week’s protests will begins today (Wednesday) and end on Friday.

Meanwhile, protesters have been engaging the police in running battles since early morning in various parts of the country deemed as opposition strongholds.

