Noisy neighbors: South C residents demand action against Mosque

Outside view of the Bandari Apartments in South C. PHOTO| COURTESY

Outside view of the Bandari Apartments in South C. PHOTO| COURTESY





Residents of South C residing in Bandari Apartments, Highway estate, Real Estate, KPA Estate, Wambco Apartments, Keliwad, Sulton Park, and its environs have faulted their local leaders for ignoring their plight over noise pollution by a neighbouring mosque.

According to one resident Cheptoek Boyo, the mosque hosted in one of the apartments in Taah Heights has become nothing but a nightmare.

“It’s crazy to be honest, I don’t have a problem with people worshipping but the mosque is too noisy and it’s becoming unbearable. We have been complaining even to the mosque’s leadership but no one seems to care,” Boyo laments.

The residents claim despite a petition demanding action from Governor Johnstone Sakaja, area MP Jalang’o, and MCA. Nothing has been done to contain the situation.

“The right to religion has to be respected. However, when one’s rights are violated, then that is wrong. We demand action. The loud noise for prayer calls from 5am and during the day and night is excessive,” Allan Mwaura, who resides in Highway Estates, complains.

Also read: Full list of nightclubs in Nairobi targeted for closure over noise pollution

Anna Mwangi, another resident from the area, faulted the decision to have an apartment host a religious center.

“Residences and religious centers should be set up in separate areas. This is why we are experiencing this problem because the mosque is hosted in one of the apartments,” She faulted.

The residents hope that the Member of the County Assembly, who no one seems to know where he lives, will take swift action to address the issue.

The Constitution protects every person’s right to a clean and healthy environment, including protection from noise pollution.

Article 42 (a) states: “Every person has the right to a clean and healthy environment, which includes the right to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations through legislative and other measures.”

The residents are also urging Governor Sakaja to consider taking similar measures as he has already done to reduce noise pollution from nightclubs, bars, and restaurants in residential areas.

Also read: Sakaja: I’m a believer, I won’t close churches over noise pollution