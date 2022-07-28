Nonini accuses Japanese company of using ‘We Kamu’ track without consent





Kenyan rapper Nonini claims Japanese electronics company Syinix Electronics used one of his songs in an advertisement video without his permission.

The video was an advertisement Syinix new flat screen TV the U51 series. Through his lawyers Nonini has accused Syinix of copyrights infringement and is demanding an apology.

“Syinix Electronics decided to do a very brilliant advert using my song We Kamu. The only problem is they didn’t ask for permission. A synchronization license is required no matter how small a portion of the song you use especially for commercial purposes. If a song is synced on a video you will need to pay the composer of the song no matter how small the portion of the composition is used,” Nonini said.

“On April 30, 2022 your social media influencer by the name Brian Mutinda created a short video meant to market the products of Syinix Electronics which he posted on his Instagram page. The same short video was also posted on your verified Facebook page. Our client’s song by titled ‘We Kamu’ was synchronized with the visuals without a synchronization license contrary to copyright laws,” reads part of the letter from Nonini’s lawyers.

“It is from the above foregoing that we have been instructed to demand the following; immediately pull down the videos from your social media pages. Issue a public apology in the same magnitude to our client and the same is to be posted on both Syinix Electronics Facebook page. Both parties to admit liability within the next 7 days.”

Syinix in their response denied creating any video involved in copyright infringement but are however interested to discuss with Nonini on the possibility of him issuing a synchronization license of the said song.

“We make reference to the above matter and your letter dated June 28, 2022 addressed to Syinix Electronics, over which we have been instructed to address you as we do herein. That our client denies creating any video in infringement of your client’s copyright. That if at all our client posted any purportedly infringing video on its social media page then do note that at all material times it was not aware and had no reasonable grounds for suspecting subsistence of copyright to the said video,” Syinix said in their reply.

“That the above notwithstanding and without admission of any liability and on a without prejudice basis, our client is interested in discussing with yours the possibility of your client issuing ours with a synchronization license in respect of the song in question,” Syinix said.

The song We Kamu was released in the year 2002 and is among one of Nonini’s biggest tracks.