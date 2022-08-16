Nonini made Ksh 170k after President-elect Ruto was announced





A friendly bet, between rapper Nonini and three of his friends, on who will win the presidency has made the singer Sh179,000 richer after placing his stakes on president-elect William Ruto.

Nonini, currently based in the US, entered into the wager with three of his friends who agreed to give him 500 dollars each if Dr Ruto won.

“Kuna ma arif wangu mabazuu watatu wali bet na mimi about the fifth president.

Ningeshindwa I would have paid them 1,500 dollars. Bet ilikuwa mimi solo against three persons ya 500 dollars

(Three of my close pals of mine where we had a bet on who the fifth president will be. If I would have lost, I would have ended up paying USD 1500 (Ksh 179175). If I would have lost, I would have ended up paying each of them USD 500.),” Nonini said.

Apart from his good fortunes Nonini also congratulated Dr Ruto for having garnered more votes than his opponents at the just concluded general elections.

“Let it be known that a son of nobody (it’s disrespectful to say nobody) a son of somebody who is not from the families became the fifth president of the republic of Kenya.

Congratulations WSR @williamsamoeruto the president that supports Kenyan creatives.

Character development lessons; loyalty is key, never underestimate your opponent, in every quest humility/humbleness is key if you watched the movie PREY ongeza zako,” he said.

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

He beat Raila Odinga who was his closest competitor, alongside George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure.

Ruto, 55, is in line to become the country’s fifth president after Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki (all deceased), and the now retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nonini has been known to be a rebel, a maverick of sorts after he publicly resigned from his position as the Board Chairman of the Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).

Sharing his resignation details online, the letter detailed internal wrangles that crippled PRISK.

In his lengthy resignation letter, shared on his social media pages, Nonini wrote, “This letter serves as my official resignation as chairman of PRISK effective 8th August 2018.

It is my opinion that the PRISK board and by extension KAMP board no longer serve the best interests of Kenyan music artists.

I cannot continue serving the PRISK board as Chairman, on a board where politics of not collecting royalty in line with KECOBO directives is more important than the future of the Kenyan music industry collecting royalty jointly.”