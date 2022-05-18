Nonini, MDQ have their say on Sauti Sol-Azimio tiff





Kenyan artistes have weighed in on the ongoing wrangle between boy band Sauti Sol and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party over the issue of copyright infringement by the latter.

Rapper Nonini and Muthoni the Drummer Queen specifically bashed Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) boss Ezekiel Mutua for siding with Azimio over the usage of Sauti Sol’s hit Extravaganza during the announcement of the coalition’s presidential running mate.

According to Dr Mutua, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was within his rights to use the song as the license he had paid for covered both performing, mechanical and synchronization rights.

He faulted the Kenya Copyrights Board (Kecobo) for siding with Sauti Sol who claimed that Mr Odinga had to first seek their permission since the license paid at MCSK only allowed the party to play local and international music during their rallies.

Reacting to unfolding spat, Nonini said what Azimio did is a classic case of an artiste being called to perform at a concert and being paid with exposure instead of money.

“They blatantly use creative work for free and say you are supporting them. It’s like being called to a concert and getting paid in a very common valuable currency called ‘Exposure’. Supporting creatives/artistes is following IP law and procedure by licensing the synchronisation of the song any paying for the copyright holders/artiste. Prouldy! Now that’s love and that’s support,” Nonini tweeted.

MDQ, on her part, maintained that MCSK is not mandated to give synchronization rights to a song.

“The stupidity is stupendous! Fake CEO literally doesn’t know that MCSK cannot give sync rights. Literally only artistes/labels and publishers can. And silly Kenyans arguing in the comments without knowing any of the music business and laws governing. How typically Kenyan. Domo tupu,” MDQ said.

Despite the different stands between MCSK and Kecobo, Sauti Sol have maintained that they will go ahead and seek legal action against Azimio.