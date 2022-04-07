Noordin Haji: I am not favouring Muslims





The Directorate of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji on Thursday, April 7, 2022, denied allegations that his office was favouring members of the Muslim religion when hiring staff at his office.

Speaking at a local station, Mr Haji said that the allegations were being raised by a section of Kenyans who want him kicked out of office.

This comes just a day after an activist known as Mr Memba Ocharo through lawyer Danstan Omari moved to court to halt a hiring process that is scheduled to start in the office of the DPP later this month.

“These are people who are all out to bring me down. It is a smeared campaign that is aimed at seeing me kicked out of office,” he said.

According to Mr Haji, the argument given by the activist did not hold water as the list of those who were picked for interviews only had a total of 45 people from the Islam religion.

According to him, the list had a total of 103 people from the Christian religion and this was not noted in the petition filed by the activist.

The interviews were scheduled for April 25 to 28 and the activist wants the process stopped until the matter is heard and determined.

A total of 500 applicants had sent their applications for the job but only 94 were picked and shortlisted to take various positions in Mr Haji’s office.

The DPP’s office had asked interested candidates to apply for the positions of chief internal auditors, chief accountants, chief finance officers, senior assistant directors of administration, and senior assistant directors of records management.