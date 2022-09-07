Not even a minute late to my meetings! Governor Natembeya warns county workers

Outgoing Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and new governor George Natembeya shaking hands immediately after Natembeya took an oath at Kitale Show Ground in Kitale town on 25/08/2022. Photo taken by Gerald Bwisa.

Trans Nzoia county workers who have a penchant for reporting late to work and meetings have been put on notice by first time Governor George Natembeya.

The governor, who is known for his strictness, said that no one will be allowed to come to his meeting once the meeting has started, adding that he will always arrive five minutes before it starts.

He was responding to latecomers who missed a serious meeting of the County Executive Committee where they were meant to discuss the county’s development plan for the next five years.

“I’ve said that even in my meetings, when I say it is 9 am, I will arrive five minutes to 9 am and no one will be allowed in because we will all start the meeting together and end together,” Governor Natembeya said.

The governor said that previously, it was a norm for even Chief Officers to attend the governor’s meeting five minutes to the end, but things must change.

He said that latecomers will disrupt the meeting by asking what has been covered or discussed, yet they were aware of the time.

Governor Natembeya also dismissed the perceived African time cultural tendency, where people arrive late to meetings and work.

“This norm of saying that there is African time, I will not understand that,” the Governor explained.

“There is no African time, if it is 9 am, it is 9 am, not to say that it should be 10 am. If I say it is 10 am, then it is 10 am,” Governor Natembeya said.

Mr Natembeya won the governorship in the just concluded election by garnering 158,919 votes against his closest competition Chris Wamalwa who gained 79,020 votes.

Mr Wamalwa, who was running on the Ford Kenya seat, conceded defeat and urged the locals to embrace their governor.

Natembeya is the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and close ally to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition principal Raila Odinga.

He succeeded the former governor Patrick Khaemba who served for two terms and was criticized for snail-paced development in the area.

