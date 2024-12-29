Remarkable Kenyan album & EP releases that graced our playlists in 2024





In 2024, the Kenyan music scene witnessed the release of more chart-topping albums and Eps from artists. Here’s a look at some of the most notable releases gracing our playlists this year.

The party and the party after _Bensoul

Arguably one of the hottest albums of 2024, this was Bensoul’s second album as an independent artist since parting ways with Sol Generation Record.

The Lion of Sudah’s second album, Bensoul shows his versatility with this project, experimenting with different sounds.

The album features some of 2024’s biggest hits such as Okra Water and Extra Pressure, which has racked up six million views on YouTube.

Disko – Kodong Clan

It is currently the trending album in the country thanks to one of its massive hits, Disko. Released on 12 December, Kodong Clan – a music collective comprising Okello Max, Coster Ojwang, Bensoul, Charisma, Modecai Dex, and Watendawili – released their self-titled album.

This -track project celebrates Kenya’s diverse cultures, serenading fans with sweet Luo phrases and a unique fusion of rhythms that will get you on the dance floor.

To Whom It May Concern – Nyashinski

On 13 September, Nyashinski dropped the six-track EP that many saw as a subtle jab at his critics, bloggers, and two music producer friends he fell out with, one of whom took him to court for copyright infringement.

Despite being a diss-track EP, the project skilfully blends hard-hitting rap with emotive and explosive melodies, showcasing Nyashinski’s lyrical prowess. Some of the hits from the EP include Busy and Jitu.

Enroute – Watendawili

Kenyan boy band Watendawili, formerly known as Kaskazini, released their first studio album, Enroute, on 8 November.

Since leaving Sol Generation Record, the 12 tracks of raw emotion and fiery collaborations capture their growth and musical authenticity.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Genge’, Ssaru, closed the year with her six-track EP ‘Queen of Genge’, released on 6th December.

Queen of Genge – Ssaru

Featuring collaborations with Kenyan heavyweights such as Khaligraph Jones, Trio Mio, and Masauti, Ssaru’s EP combines hard-hitting lyrics and infectious beats to bring you the Arbantone vibes.