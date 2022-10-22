Noti Flow speaks after ex-girlfriend is hospitalized after allegedly jumping from a building





Kenyan musician Natalie Florence, popularly known as Noti Flow, took to Instagram on October 21, 2022, to respond to rumours that her ex-girlfriend, King Alami had been hospitalized.

“Attention, please! I understand there are a lot of rumours going around the blogs about my X gal (King Alami).

Kindly stop spreading unconfirmed info. The family kindly requests privacy and prayers as we go through this tough time.

My heart is broken and devastated, but I’m staying positive and prayerful. Kindly do the same. She needs it. Everything will be ok, InshaAllah, and we’ll get to the bottom of this,” wrote Noti on her Instagram story.

The rumour began when someone sent a message to tea master Edgar Obare, claiming that King Alami had jumped from the seventh floor of an unnamed building in a yet-to-be-revealed location.

The sender also said that Noti Flow rushed to where King Alami was rushed to hospital and had her rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“Kindly stop calling me regarding the same. I’m not okay. I still hope it’s a dream,” Noti also wrote on Instagram.

Noti Flow and King Alami have been popular couples as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer plus community.

The two have been dating on and off- breaking up in scandalous manners only to get back together after being spotted with other partners.

In July 2021, Noti Flow said she broke up with King Alami because the latter almost killed her.

“We had a little argument, and she went all rampage. She started to punch the walls, hurting her wrists, and when I tried to stop her, she bit me on my shoulder and hand!

She held knives at me and threatened to kill herself and me if I broke up with her! She strangled me so I couldn’t scream for help! I was out of breath for seconds. I thought I died,” said Noti Flow in a social media post.

She further said that King Alami was a dark person capable of anything.

At the time, King Alami responded to the claims begging Noti Flow to take her back.

“I wanted to apologise to my girlfriend @Notiflow publicly. No. 1 For being violent towards her and physically and emotionally hurting her.

No.2 For Abusing her and raising my voice at her.

No. 3 for giving her the impression that I had h**s and I did not,” posted King Alami.

In response to the apology, Noti Flow reposted Alami’s message on her Instagram feed but did not caption it.

She did not, however, take her back. They parted amicably after that.

